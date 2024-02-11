Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Raised to $27.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CFLT. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Confluent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.42.

CFLT opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. Confluent has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $79,415.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,673.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051. 22.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth $36,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

