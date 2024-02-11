Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,272,198,000 after buying an additional 522,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,441,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,012,000 after buying an additional 344,113 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Aptiv by 10.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,790,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,843,000 after buying an additional 656,845 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,947,000 after buying an additional 120,302 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.60.

Aptiv Trading Up 0.9 %

APTV opened at $82.02 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.14 and its 200-day moving average is $90.67.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.