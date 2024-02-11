Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Allstate by 8.7% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 36.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,104,000. Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 10.1% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 63.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.88.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $160.03 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $168.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -287.10%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

