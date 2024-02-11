Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,112,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,816,672,000 after acquiring an additional 468,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after acquiring an additional 507,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,136,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $848,921,000 after acquiring an additional 188,878 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $130.27 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.66.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,862. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

