Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 13,041 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,574 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 153.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,813 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 37.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,836 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 32,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average of $70.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

