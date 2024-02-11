Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 490,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,046 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Comerica were worth $20,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Comerica by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Raymond James cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.98.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA opened at $51.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.