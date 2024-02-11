Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,561,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,707. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.46.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

