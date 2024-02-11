Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 762 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,148,000 after buying an additional 27,785,147 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,896 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46,962.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,020 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,247,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,039,119. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.281 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

