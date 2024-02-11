Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 247 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.34. The company had a trading volume of 46,107,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,476,320. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

