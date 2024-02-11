Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 228 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 164,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4,676.4% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $178.45. The company had a trading volume of 487,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $182.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.45 and a 200-day moving average of $167.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

