Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 21,490.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 250,576 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $31.50. 9,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.98 million, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $37.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

