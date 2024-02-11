Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. cut its position in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1,808.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.55. 6,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $30.34.

About First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted by dividends. RNDV was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

