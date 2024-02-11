Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS JMST traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.68. 224,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

