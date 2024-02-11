Coinmetro Token Self Reported Market Cap Tops $194.45 Million (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001345 BTC on major exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $194.45 million and $949.78 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00015620 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,088.98 or 0.99975714 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.38 or 0.00183729 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009872 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,663,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 328,663,139.04 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.64706392 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $820.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

