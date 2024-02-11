Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on COGT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.43.

COGT opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $506.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,416,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,967,000 after acquiring an additional 416,666 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 55.1% during the second quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 5,631,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,566,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after purchasing an additional 793,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,477,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,856,000 after purchasing an additional 435,592 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,685,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,471,000 after buying an additional 2,448,354 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

