Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.130-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $372.5 million-$373.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.3 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.580-0.590 EPS.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET traded up $17.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,191,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,788. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $5,767,441.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,472,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,968,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $3,325,336.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,103.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $5,767,441.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,968,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 941,404 shares of company stock worth $71,962,946. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,592,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 315.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,344,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after acquiring an additional 918,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

