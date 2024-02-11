Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.130-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $372.5 million-$373.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.3 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.580-0.590 EPS.

Cloudflare Trading Up 19.5 %

NYSE NET traded up $17.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.92. The company had a trading volume of 33,191,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,788. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cloudflare has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $116.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.90 and its 200-day moving average is $70.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,202,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,069.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,563,294.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,202,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 941,404 shares of company stock valued at $71,962,946. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 33.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Cloudflare by 9,758.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

