Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.580-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Cloudflare also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.58-$0.59 EPS.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock traded up $17.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.92. 33,191,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,788. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.25. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.13.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,202,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,202,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,446,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,811,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 941,404 shares of company stock valued at $71,962,946. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

