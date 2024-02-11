ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 112.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne

ClearOne Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ClearOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ClearOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ClearOne by 86.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 387,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

