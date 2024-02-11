Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Citizens & Northern Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of CZNC stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Citizens & Northern has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $297.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.57%.

Institutional Trading of Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

