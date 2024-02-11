Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives $34.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,775,000 after purchasing an additional 241,869 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

