Citigroup Increases CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $97.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.82.

CSGP opened at $83.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.57 and its 200-day moving average is $81.44. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in CoStar Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

