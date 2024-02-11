Citigroup Inc. Sells 125,057 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 778,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,057 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $63,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 139,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHY opened at $81.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

