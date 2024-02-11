Citigroup Inc. Has $59.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $59,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $214.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

