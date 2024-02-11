Citigroup Inc. Buys 29,829 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,829 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Motorola Solutions worth $66,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 24.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 204,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,668,000 after buying an additional 39,758 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 257,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 210,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 185,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $330.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.64. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.85 and a 12-month high of $333.00.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 582.04% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

