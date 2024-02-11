Citigroup Cuts Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target to $83.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $108.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.20.

LBRDK opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 33.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

