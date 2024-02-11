Citigroup Boosts Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $126.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $122.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.22.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $124.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.04. Xylem has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $124.56.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Xylem by 28.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 34.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,550 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Xylem by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,267,000 after acquiring an additional 466,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

