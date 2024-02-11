Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.43.

CRUS opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.15.

In related news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

