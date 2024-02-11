CIBC Increases Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $8.15

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) had its price target increased by CIBC from $7.00 to $8.15 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KGC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kinross Gold from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 353.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

