ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

Shares of CDXC opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.93 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.86. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex

ChromaDex Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 461,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 1,004.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 382,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 240,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Stories

