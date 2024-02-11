ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
ChromaDex Stock Performance
Shares of CDXC opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.93 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.86. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $1.99.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex
ChromaDex Company Profile
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ChromaDex
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.