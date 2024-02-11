Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $3,000.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $2,375.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,469.88.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.7 %

CMG opened at $2,638.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,470.05 and a 52 week high of $2,725.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,326.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,080.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,087 shares of company stock valued at $12,055,688 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.