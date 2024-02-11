Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.1% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Chevron by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,194,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,703,047. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $173.51. The company has a market cap of $285.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.17%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

