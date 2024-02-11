Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Chegg in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Chegg’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHGG. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Chegg has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Chegg had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chegg news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1,136.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 29,779 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 184,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $8,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

