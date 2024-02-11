Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Scotiabank

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.86.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $164.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.04.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,631,000 after acquiring an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,517,000 after buying an additional 69,441 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,700,000 after buying an additional 151,657 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,727,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,851,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after buying an additional 197,179 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.