Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $164.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $166.71.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

