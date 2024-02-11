Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) President Kenneth J. Fasola Sells 12,000 Shares

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $77.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.00. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $79.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Centene by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Centene by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Centene by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 467,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,559,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 807,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,440,000 after buying an additional 69,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

