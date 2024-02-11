Celestia One Day Volume Reaches $151.73 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, Celestia has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Celestia has a market cap of $2.75 billion and $151.73 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celestia token can currently be bought for about $19.49 or 0.00040346 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,022,575,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,022,356,164.383482 with 163,399,692.133482 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 20.01148788 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $183,971,593.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

