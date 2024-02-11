CEEK VR (CEEK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.78 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $40.94 million and $1.78 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015572 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014799 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,343.27 or 1.00055103 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00182352 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009716 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05167885 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,615,990.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

