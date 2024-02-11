CEEK VR Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.55 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $41.55 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00015620 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,088.98 or 0.99975714 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.38 or 0.00183729 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009872 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05167885 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,615,990.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

