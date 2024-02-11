Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.58.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FUN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Shares of FUN stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.42. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $47.95.
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.
