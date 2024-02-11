Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FUN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cedar Fair

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cedar Fair Trading Up 1.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,300,000 after acquiring an additional 930,021 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 26.4% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 171,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 129,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.42. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.