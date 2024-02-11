CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 71 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Tesla by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 57,319 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 660,788 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $165,376,000 after purchasing an additional 29,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,476,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,899,008. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.