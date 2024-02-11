CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $61,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 84.8% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 43,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 27.8% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,502 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 186,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $36,805,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.83. The company had a trading volume of 929,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $256.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.74 and its 200-day moving average is $215.97.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 67.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on NSC

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.