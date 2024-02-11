CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $135,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,718,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,987,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,820 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.84. 10,079,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,350,766. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of -33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

