CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. Barclays dropped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.70. 1,761,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,085. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.20%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

