Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CARR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

