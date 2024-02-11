Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $56.01 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARR. Citigroup raised their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

