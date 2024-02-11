CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.430-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CareTrust REIT also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.43-1.45 EPS.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CTRE stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $22.50. 2,794,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.04. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $23.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 228.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Stories

