Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,975 shares of company stock worth $10,474,398 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.17. 1,353,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,558. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $140.86. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

