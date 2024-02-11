Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.21

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as high as C$0.21. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Canagold Resources Stock Up 10.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$33.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22.

About Canagold Resources

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 crown granted mineral claims and 1 modified grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley.

