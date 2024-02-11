Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$154.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$167.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$152.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$177.00 to C$153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$172.00 to C$160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$167.56.

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$141.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$143.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$148.06. The stock has a market cap of C$7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$131.46 and a 52-week high of C$189.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In other news, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total transaction of C$293,420.00. In other news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$143.69 per share, with a total value of C$50,291.50. Also, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total value of C$293,420.00. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

